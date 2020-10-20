Tricia Ann Daugherty
(March 16, 1961 - October 17, 2020)
Tricia Ann (Vincent) Daugherty went home to Heaven on October 17, 2020, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Tricia was born March 16, 1961 in Muncie, Indiana. She graduated from Monroe Central High School in 1979 and from Indiana Business College in 1988. She married Dan Daugherty in November, 1987 and they enjoyed a long and blessed life together. Together they were very involved with both Madison County Relay For Life
and also fundraising for Special Olympics
of Madison County for numerous years. After surviving breast cancer in 2003, Tricia was very involved with the Hands and Hearts Support Group. Tricia was preceded in death by her grandparents and by her father, Norman Vincent of Farmland, Indiana.
She is survived by her husband Dan Daugherty of Anderson, Indiana; her mother, Marilyn Vincent , brother Michael Vincent and sister Toni (Dave) Mangas, all of Farmland, Indiana; sister Teri Lawhorn of Parker City, Indiana; daughters, Kara Daugherty of California; and Rachel Skinner of Laotto, Indiana; six beloved grandchildren; Alex Hadley, Isabelle Turner, Ann and Joe Skinner, Isaac Giles and Sam Long; beloved nieces and nephews, Brandon Lawhorn, Danielle Lawhorn, Kelby Burgess, and Courtney (Brock) Sutliff.
"Trish" inspired so many people with her fearless strength and determination in the face of cancer, and her endless concern for others even throughout her own illness. She leaves a legacy of kindness, caring, devotion, and faith as well as a genuinely warm and wonderful spirit that will be deeply felt among her friends and family for many years to come.
Visitation will be at New Life Church of the Nazarene in Anderson, Indiana from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, with services to follow. Please use masks and social distancing for attending.
Interment at East Maplewood Cemetery will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospital Foundation or the church or charity of your choosing.
.