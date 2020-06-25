Trina Green
Muncie - Trina Joanne Green, 76, passed away June 16, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana. Trina was born March 3, 1944 to Mark and Mary Glaze in Muncie, Indiana. She grew up in Gaston and Eaton, Indiana. Trina graduated from Eaton High School in 1962.
Trina met her husband, Richard, on a blind date in 1960. They were married June 16, 1962 and resided in Muncie for 58 years together. Trina was a homemaker, who took great joy in raising her children and was known for making delicious baked goods. She served as a volunteer in the Hamilton Township Fire Department Auxiliary and loved helping out with vacation bible school at her church, East 16th St. Church of God. Trina and Richard enjoyed many years of membership in the Gold Wing Road Riders Association and traveled the open road together.
For the past nine years, Trina's greatest love was being a Nana to her grandson, Hudson. The two of them spent countless hours reading books and playing sports together. She also had an extraordinary bond with her sister, Karen, with whom she shared a lifetime of laughter. Trina was a special, sweet person - a true ray of sunshine who could light up a room with her beautiful smile.
Trina was preceded in death by a son, Brian, her parents, Mark and Mary Glaze, and brother, Gordon Glaze.
Trina is survived by her husband, Richard Green, son, Larry Green, daughter, Kelly Greene, son-in-law, Dave Greene, grandson, Hudson Greene, brothers, Eddie (Jo Ellen) and Jeff Glaze, sister and best friend, Karen Roysden (Danny), sisters-in-law, Janice Albright, Nadine Gibbs (Nelson), and Vicki Heath (Todd), and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation will take place at Parson Mortuary Cremation Center, Muncie. A celebration of life service will be held for family and close friends later this summer at East 16th St. Church of God in Muncie, Indiana. Trina died from COVID-19. Masks and social distancing will be mandatory at the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Trina's name to the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance at dbsalliance.org or 55 E. Jackson Blvd., Suite 490, Chicago, IL 60604.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.
