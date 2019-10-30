|
Trina Lauetta Brooks
Trina Lauetta Brooks went home to be with the Lord Saturday, October26, 2019. She was the wife of Charles E. Brooks Sr. for 60 years. Trina was born in Chicago, IL. to Daniel Reed and Mahale Tyler Reed. She attended Chicago Vocational High School in Chicago, IL.
She was a member of Christ Temple Global Ministries in Muncie, IN. She gave her life to the Lord at the age of seventeen. She was a loving wife, mother and MawMaw to her grandchildren. Trina enjoyed dancing, sewing, baking and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Charles E. Brooks Sr., 1 brother, Franchot Tone Reed, 2 sisters, Jessie Watson and Simone Fowler, children, Charles Jr. (Deborah) Brooks, April (Timothy) Poole, Toni Davis, Tabatha (Michael) Kates, Monty (Mia) Brooks, and Peter (Tina) Brooks. She has 16 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Host of nieces and nephews.
The viewing is from 10:00-12 followed by the home going at noon. Services will be held at Union Baptist Church 1100 N. Macedonia Muncie, IN 47303 with Pastor Andre Mitchell eulogizing.
The family would like to thank the staff at Ball Memorial Hospital, Signature Healthcare. Services entrusted to Gholar and Gholar Funeral Service.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019