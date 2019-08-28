|
Trina Mae Hatfield
Warsaw - Trina Mae Hatfield, 49, formerly of Mentone passed at 7:30 pm, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on Feb. 3, 1970 in Warsaw, Indiana to David and Rosa (Constant) Hatfield.
She worked for Angels of Mercy as a Branch Manager and previously at Peabody Retirement Community.
She was a 1988 graduate of Tippecanoe Valley High School and she then attended Ball State University. She enjoyed kayaking, camping, painting, and drawing.
Survivors and place of residence: Daughters - Jessica and husband Joshua Lucio - Atlanta, Georgia; Briana Brown and husband Thomas Watkins - Muncie, Ind; Grandchildren -Charles Burns, Tommy Watkins, and Timothy Watkins; Parents -David and Rosa Hatfield - Andrews, Ind; Partner -Jason Seiffert - Warsaw, Ind; Brother -Scott and wife Dawn Hatfield - Rochester, Ind; Sister -Donna Fisher - Austin, Texas
A eulogy will be read at 7:00 pm, Friday, August 30, 2019 at King Memorial Home 101 North Tucker Street Mentone, Indiana.
Visitation hours will be from 4 pm to 7 pm, Friday, August 30, 2019 at King Memorial Home, Mentone, Indiana.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Kosciusko County Special Olympics 6965 E. South Barbee Dr. Pierceton, IN 46562.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 28, 2019