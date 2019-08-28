Services
KING MEMORIAL HOME
101 North Tucker Street
Mentone, IN 46539
(574) 353-7975
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Liturgy
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Trina Mae Hatfield


1970 - 2019
Trina Mae Hatfield Obituary
Trina Mae Hatfield

Warsaw - Trina Mae Hatfield, 49, formerly of Mentone passed at 7:30 pm, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on Feb. 3, 1970 in Warsaw, Indiana to David and Rosa (Constant) Hatfield.

She worked for Angels of Mercy as a Branch Manager and previously at Peabody Retirement Community.

She was a 1988 graduate of Tippecanoe Valley High School and she then attended Ball State University. She enjoyed kayaking, camping, painting, and drawing.

Survivors and place of residence: Daughters - Jessica and husband Joshua Lucio - Atlanta, Georgia; Briana Brown and husband Thomas Watkins - Muncie, Ind; Grandchildren -Charles Burns, Tommy Watkins, and Timothy Watkins; Parents -David and Rosa Hatfield - Andrews, Ind; Partner -Jason Seiffert - Warsaw, Ind; Brother -Scott and wife Dawn Hatfield - Rochester, Ind; Sister -Donna Fisher - Austin, Texas

A eulogy will be read at 7:00 pm, Friday, August 30, 2019 at King Memorial Home 101 North Tucker Street Mentone, Indiana.

Visitation hours will be from 4 pm to 7 pm, Friday, August 30, 2019 at King Memorial Home, Mentone, Indiana.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Kosciusko County Special Olympics 6965 E. South Barbee Dr. Pierceton, IN 46562.

Share a Memory or send an Online Condolence at: www.hartzlerfuneralservices.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 28, 2019
