Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Graveside service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Beechgrove Cemetery
Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Chapel of Beechgrove Cemetery
Reverend Tristam Allen Martin Sr.


1955 - 2020
Reverend Tristam Allen Martin Sr. Obituary
Reverend Tristam Allen Martin Sr.

Muncie - Reverend Tristam Allen Martin Sr. also known as Tris, was born January 7th, 1955 in Muncie, IN to the late Ella Dean Martin. He fought the good fight and transferred into Glory on Saturday May 16th, 2020. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 28 years (Karen Martin, Muncie, IN), one brother (Tandy Martin, Ft. Wayne, IN), four biological children (Tristam Martin Jr. and daughter in law Shetwana Martin, New Albany, IN, Tamanika Martin, Louisville, KY, Iraccia Pegues, Ft. Wayne, IN, and Joseph Woods, Anderson, IN), two step children (Anita and Anthony Whigum), thirteen grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Tris was well known in the community not only as a preacher but also for his passion concerning the youth while working at the Muncie Buley Center, Madison "Multi" Center, and sharing the gospel at the "Y.O.C." Tris also helped to host many basketball events like the "Soul Bowl" at Heekin Park utilizing his unique commentator voice. He will be deeply missed.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Beechgrove Cemetery from 11am-2pm Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 with a graveside service following. Services entrusted to Community Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Press from May 21 to May 24, 2020
