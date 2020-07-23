Troy Mace
Muncie - Troy E. Mace, 80, passed away Tuesday evening, July 21, 2020 at the Woodlands Health Care Center following an extended illness. He was born on January 17, 1940 in Muncie the son of Ernest and Mace.
Troy attended Muncie Community Schools and later married Barbara (Rhoton) Mace in 1980 and she survives. Mr. Mace had worked as a Crane operator for ABB Manufacturing prior to his retirement in the late 1980's. Mr. Mace had served honorably in the Indiana National Guard in the 1950's. He is a past member of the Masonic Lodge and a member of the first Brethren Church. Mr. Mace enjoyed collecting guns, knives and coins as his hobbies.
Besides his wife of 40 years, Barbara, he is survived by son, Kenneth Mace, Muncie; 4 step children, Ron Knight (Julia), Powell, Tennessee, Kathy Chanson, Danville, IN, Kristi Carothers (Bruce), Greenfield and Jennifer Phillips, Muncie; 2 grandchildren; 1 sister, Lenora Rix, Yorktown; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and 1 brother, Charles E. Mace.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Summit Cemetery in Mt. Summit, IN.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. until time of the service.
Due covid 19 restrictions masks and face shields are requested to be used at the service and visitation.
