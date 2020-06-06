Troy Sandifar
Muncie - Troy A. "Little Troy" Sandifar, 29, passed away unexpectantly. He was born on April 7, 1991 in Muncie the son of Troy Sandifar and Tarie Lynn (Loveless) Sandifar-Smith.
Troy attended Muncie City Schools and later was self employed doing odd jobs around the Muncie area. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his father, Troy Duane Sandifar, Muncie; his mother Tarie Lynn Smith, Muncie; 2 sisters, O'shawnacea Sandifar, Angola and Shawtia Sandifar, Muncie; Paternal Grandfather, Floyd Duane Sandifar, Greenville, Ohio; Maternal grandfather, Curtis Loveless, Somerset, Kentucky; Paternal uncle, Richard Sigmon (Tammy), Gastonia, NC; paternal aunt, Tamera Thomas, Muncie; 2 maternal uncles, Dwight Allen Loveless, Muncie and Cleatus Loveless, Muncie; 1 nephew; 4 nieces; several cousins.
He is preceded in death by 1 brother, Skyler Duane Sandifar in 2015; Paternal grandmother, Geneva Carpenter; maternal grandmother, Patricia Loveless.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday June 9, 2020; 11:00 A.M. at Beech Grove Cemetery with Dwight Loveless officiating. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Covid 19 restrictions are still in force at the cemetery with social distancing being practiced.
Memorial contributions are being made to Powerhouse Recovery through Christ in C/o Henry Atkins 2200 S. Eaton Ave. Muncie, IN 47302.
