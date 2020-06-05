Twila Rawlings
Modoc - Twila Rawlings, 96, of Modoc, Indiana, passed away June 4, 2020, with her family by her side at Westminster Village in Muncie, IN. She was born and raised on the farm, a daughter of Paul and Fern Thornburg. She graduated from Center High School 1942 and married Max Rawlings in 1943.
Twila kept the financial records for the family business. She was known for her homemade noodles, amazing pies and chocolate cakes with caramel icing. She was the pianist for Union Chapel Congregational Christian Church all of her life until retirement. She accompanied the Gospel Notes Quartet, planned and played the music for many local revival services. She was always praying her prayer list. Even in her later years, she would meet two special friends, Barb and Bonnie, twice a month for prayer.
Her life-long friend and neighbor, Dea, was a caring encourager to Twila, often bringing her favorite homemade sugar-cream pie.
She was a fun grandma! Her sparkling personality, quick wit and competitive spirit brought joy to all who loved her.
She leaves to cherish her memory a loving husband of 77 years, Max; a daughter, Jan Holaday (husband, Al) of Dublin, OH; grandchildren, Rodney Holaday (wife, Jen) of Dublin,OH, Julie Smith (husband, Brian) of Cumming, GA and Jill Holaday-Kimm (husband, Todd) of Louisville,KY and great grandchildren, Andrew
and Tyler Holaday, and Braden and Breanne Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Diane Rawlings-Meder (2014); and a sister, Thelma (LaVaughn) Chalfant (2013).
Funeral services will be private due to Covid-19 restrictions. Burial will be in Union Cemetery of Windsor, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to Union Chapel Congregational Christian Church, 11988 W. 400 S. Parker City, IN 47368 or Via-Quest Hospice, 3411 N. Briarwood Ln. Muncie, IN 47304. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookh.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.