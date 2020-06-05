Twila Rawlings
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Twila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Twila Rawlings

Modoc - Twila Rawlings, 96, of Modoc, Indiana, passed away June 4, 2020, with her family by her side at Westminster Village in Muncie, IN. She was born and raised on the farm, a daughter of Paul and Fern Thornburg. She graduated from Center High School 1942 and married Max Rawlings in 1943.

Twila kept the financial records for the family business. She was known for her homemade noodles, amazing pies and chocolate cakes with caramel icing. She was the pianist for Union Chapel Congregational Christian Church all of her life until retirement. She accompanied the Gospel Notes Quartet, planned and played the music for many local revival services. She was always praying her prayer list. Even in her later years, she would meet two special friends, Barb and Bonnie, twice a month for prayer.

Her life-long friend and neighbor, Dea, was a caring encourager to Twila, often bringing her favorite homemade sugar-cream pie.

She was a fun grandma! Her sparkling personality, quick wit and competitive spirit brought joy to all who loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory a loving husband of 77 years, Max; a daughter, Jan Holaday (husband, Al) of Dublin, OH; grandchildren, Rodney Holaday (wife, Jen) of Dublin,OH, Julie Smith (husband, Brian) of Cumming, GA and Jill Holaday-Kimm (husband, Todd) of Louisville,KY and great grandchildren, Andrew

and Tyler Holaday, and Braden and Breanne Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Diane Rawlings-Meder (2014); and a sister, Thelma (LaVaughn) Chalfant (2013).

Funeral services will be private due to Covid-19 restrictions. Burial will be in Union Cemetery of Windsor, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to Union Chapel Congregational Christian Church, 11988 W. 400 S. Parker City, IN 47368 or Via-Quest Hospice, 3411 N. Briarwood Ln. Muncie, IN 47304. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center
2048 N. 1000 W.
Parker City, IN 47368
(765) 468-6616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved