Tyrone Tavares Johnson Obituary
Tyrone Tavares Johnson

Muncie - Tyrone Tavares Johnson was born September 4, 1976 to Alberta (Kathy) Motley and Willie Coleman Jr. in Muncie, Indiana. He peacefully departed this earthly life on Monday March 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Known to many as "Ty-D-Bol" Tyrone never met a stranger and claimed many as family.

Tyrone was a faithful member of Union Missionary Baptist Church where he served with the Hospitality, Media and CARE Ministries.

Tyrone attended Muncie Community Schools and graduated from Southside High School. Arguably, he could be considered the "Rebels" #1 Fan. Tyrone loved spending time with his family, participating in the Special Olympics, managing basketball teams, attending church conventions (GMWA) and watching his nieces and nephews sporting events. Tyrone was employed by Hillcroft Services in Muncie, IN. and Iron Skillet in Gaston, IN

Tyrone leaves to cherish his memory his beautiful mother, Alberta (Kathy) Motley of Muncie, IN; grandfather James (Ivory) Johnson Canton, MI; his brothers, DeWayne (Jerrika) Johnson, Terrance (Amy) Johnson Sr. of Muncie, IN; stepsisters Robyn Motley, Kortney Motley, and Rhonda Hutchinson of Indianapolis, IN. stepbrother Lonnie Motley III of Indianapolis, IN.

He was preceded in death by his father Willie Coleman Jr., great grandmother Geraldine Springer, stepfather Lonnie Motley Jr.

A viewing will be from 4 p.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020,"ONLY" Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service of Muncie, IN 900 E. Kirby Ave. Muncie, IN. 47302

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hillcroft Services 501 W Air Park Dr. Muncie, IN 47303
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
