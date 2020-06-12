Tyson Mitchell Nottingham
Jay County - Tyson Mitchell Nottingham, 46, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 due to injuries he sustained in an auto accident in Jay County.
He was born in Hartford City on March 21, 1974 to Dale R. Nottingham and Peggy Ann (Fuller) Nottingham. His mother passed away on April 20, 1999.
Tyson graduated from Blackford High School in 1993.
He married Debora J. (Overla) on July 2, 2002 in Dunkirk, Indiana.
Tyson was a very hard worker his whole life and he was a foreman at Norfolk Southern Railway. He was a member of N.R.A.
With Tyson's passing we would remind others that his life is one to be celebrated, although we will miss him every day, especially his winning smile, he will always remain in our hearts. He will be remembered for his love of hunting and fishing and the stories he told when relaying his adventures. Tyson's greatest love was his family and he enjoyed every minute he spent with them.
Tyson will be sadly missed by his wife, Debora J. Nottingham of Hartford City; children, Melissa S. (husband, Trevor J.) Walker of Dunkirk and Chad A. (wife, Kimberly L.) Newsome of Dunkirk; grandchildren, Dominick, Arabella, Emily, Brayden and Makenna; father and stepmother, Dale R. and Gayle Nottingham of Hartford City; sister, Raeann M. (husband, Travis) Bragg of Selma; niece, Audrey and nephew, Ethan.
Funeral service will be at 11 am Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City with Rev. Kyle Holt officiating. Burial will be at Dunkirk IOOF Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm Wednesday, June 17, 2020 and from 9 to 11 am Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Due to the Covid-19 Virus we are asking that each person be very considerate of each other and practice social distancing, proper hand washing and sanitizing while in our facility.
Due to the Covid-19 Virus we are asking that each person be very considerate of each other and practice social distancing, proper hand washing and sanitizing while in our facility.
Memorials may be made to Keplinger Funeral Home for Funeral Expenses, 509 N. High St. Hartford City, IN 47348
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.