The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Valerie Dawn Townsend

Valerie Dawn Townsend Obituary
Valerie Dawn Townsend

Muncie - Valerie Dawn Townsend, 66, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Morrison Woods.

She was born in Muncie on August 12, 1953, the daughter of Donal and Geneva (Bryant) Townsend and attended Albany and Morrison Mock Schools.

She owned and operated Valerie's Hallmark Shop in Albany and was a lifelong member of Albany United Methodist Church. A world traveler and veracious reader, Valerie's good humor and untarnished honesty made her friends everywhere.

Survivors include her brother Shawn Townsend (wife, Betty) of Brentwood, Tennessee; a niece, Crystal Duke; along with several cousins and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date and The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Her strong belief in His eternal love has reaped it's reward.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor, New York, New York 10019 or the animal charity of the donors' choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
