Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Union Chapel Church
4622 North Broadway Avenue
Muncie, IN
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Union Chapel Church
4622 North Broadway Avenue
Muncie, IN
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Union Chapel Church
4622 North Broadway Avenue
Muncie, IN
Burial
Following Services
Tomlinson Cemetery
Valerie J. Turner


Valerie J. Turner Obituary
Valerie J. Turner

- - Valerie J. Turner, 47, passed away Thursday evening, February 28, 2019, at I. U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

She was born on Sunday, May 2, 1971, in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Paul and Anna (Foster) Dick.

Valerie loved scrapbooking, spending time with her family, close girlfriends, and going to Holiday World.

She is survived by her husband, Tim Turner; father, Paul Dick; step-mother, Cindy Dick; children, Kaliq Turner, Garrett Turner, Keanna Turner, Carson Turner, and Fawn Turner; brother, Travis (Missy) Dick; sisters, Starla (Mike) Paradowski, Stacie (Kevin) Medaris, and Sonya (Bailey) Jenkins; brother-in-law, Scott (Lori) Turner; mother-in-law, Barbara Turner.

Valerie was preceded in death by her mother; father-in-law, Bill Turner; niece, Sophia Jenkins, and brother-in-law, Rick Turner.

Services to celebrate Valerie's life will held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Union Chapel Church, 4622 North Broadway Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47303.

Visitation will be held at Union Chapel Church on Monday, March 4, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service.

Burial will immediately follow the service at Tomlinson Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

On-line condolences may be sent to the family at: elmridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 2, 2019
