Valerie Jo Turner
- - Valerie Jo Turner, 47, passed away Thursday evening, February 28, 2019, at I. U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital after a courageous five year battle with brain cancer.
She was born on Sunday, May 2, 1971, in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Paul and Anna (Foster) Dick.
Valerie graduated from Delta High School. She also attended Ball State University and learned to be a graphic artist.
Valerie took a missionary trip to Kazakstan and was a member of the Union Chapel Church.
She loved scrapbooking, spending time with her family, close girlfriends, and going to Holiday World.
She is survived by her husband, Tim Turner; father, Paul Dick; step-mother, Cindy Dick; children, Kaliq Turner, Garrett Turner, Keanna Turner, Carson Turner, and Fawn Turner; brother, Travis (Missy) Dick, of Farmland; sisters, Starla (Mike) Paradowski, of Colorado, Stacie (Kevin) Medaris, of Tennessee, and Sonya (Bailey) Jenkins, of Maryland; brother-in-law, Scott (Lori) Turner; sister-in-law, Lisa Turner; mother-in-law, Barbara Turner; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Valerie was preceded in death by her mother; father-in-law, Bill Turner; niece, Sophia Jenkins, and brother-in-law, Rick Turner.
Services to celebrate Valerie's life will held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Union Chapel Church, 4622 North Broadway Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47303 with Pastor Greg Paris officiating.
Visitation will be held at Union Chapel Church on Monday, March 4, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service.
Burial will immediately follow the service at Tomlinson Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at: elmridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019