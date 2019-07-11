|
Vance Edward Lacy
Muncie - Vance Edward Lacy, 88 of Muncie, died early Tuesday morning, July 9, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Muncie. He was born October 28, 1930 and was the son of the late Parker & Stella (Williams) Lacy. Vance was raised by his late grandfather Arthur Williams and his aunt Mary Williams.
Vance retired after 40 years of dedicated service from Borg Warner in Quality Control. He proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Army. Vance loved basketball especially IU and Purdue. He enjoyed traveling and being with family. He was a member of McCormick Chapel Church.
Vance is survived by his daughter Karen Lacy of Muncie; a special step-daughter Rhonda Overbeeke (Piet) of Lebanon, OH; a sister Rebecca Louck (John) of Albany; two brothers Larry Lacy (Evelyn) of Plainfield, IN and Thomas Lacy (Nancy) of Yorktown; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife Sarah J. (Brock) Lacy; two sisters Linda Claussen and Mary Ann Janney; four brothers Robert, David, Phillip and Richard Lacy.
Funeral Services for Vance will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home with Pastor John Finley officiating. Burial with military honors being conducted by the United States Army and the Delaware County Honor Guard will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on July 11, 2019