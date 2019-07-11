Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vance Lacy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vance Edward Lacy


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vance Edward Lacy Obituary
Vance Edward Lacy

Muncie - Vance Edward Lacy, 88 of Muncie, died early Tuesday morning, July 9, 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Muncie. He was born October 28, 1930 and was the son of the late Parker & Stella (Williams) Lacy. Vance was raised by his late grandfather Arthur Williams and his aunt Mary Williams.

Vance retired after 40 years of dedicated service from Borg Warner in Quality Control. He proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Army. Vance loved basketball especially IU and Purdue. He enjoyed traveling and being with family. He was a member of McCormick Chapel Church.

Vance is survived by his daughter Karen Lacy of Muncie; a special step-daughter Rhonda Overbeeke (Piet) of Lebanon, OH; a sister Rebecca Louck (John) of Albany; two brothers Larry Lacy (Evelyn) of Plainfield, IN and Thomas Lacy (Nancy) of Yorktown; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife Sarah J. (Brock) Lacy; two sisters Linda Claussen and Mary Ann Janney; four brothers Robert, David, Phillip and Richard Lacy.

Funeral Services for Vance will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home with Pastor John Finley officiating. Burial with military honors being conducted by the United States Army and the Delaware County Honor Guard will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
Download Now