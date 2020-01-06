|
|
Velma A. Garrett
Hartford City - Velma A. Garrett, 98, passed away at 1:35 a.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Lebanon, MO on December 5, 1921 to William Thomas Reid and Cora Mae (Shivers) Reid. Both her parents preceded her in death.
She married Harold Andrew Garrett on November 9, 1940 in Lebanon, MO. He precedes her in death on September 24, 1991.
Velma was a member of the Gods Will Tabernacle and she was a fantastic mom, grandma and a true Christian Lady.
She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, word searches and puzzles.
Velma will be sadly missed by her son, Leon Garrett of Hartford City and daughter, Connie J. Moreno of Hartford City; grandchildren, Leon "Lee" Albert Garrett, Rebecca Sue (husband, Gene) Rains, Todra (husband, Donald Clifford) Haist and Norma M. Weirs; 10 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her grandchild, Jesse Cahue, siblings, Violet Caudle, Elsa King, Cora McCoin, Fannie Eldridge, John Reid, Alfred Reid, Albert Reid, Jimmy Reid and Oscar Reid.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City with Pastor Larry Berry. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674
Online condolences may be sent to www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020