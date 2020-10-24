1/1
Velma Jean Smith
1933 - 2020
Velma Jean Smith

Farmland - Velma Jean Smith, 86, of Farmland, IN passed away Thursday evening, October 22, 2020 at Albany Healthcare of Albany, IN. She was born December 10, 1933 in Elizabethtown, IN the daughter of Jesse and Mary Etta (Ray) Mourey.

Velma retired, working production, in 1999 after 27 years with Anchor Hocking of Winchester, IN. She practiced her faith as a Jehovah Witness. She enjoyed music, dancing and collecting coca-cola items.

She leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Roger Logan (Cindy) of Redkey, IN, Don Nibarger of Muncie, IN and Jerry Logan, Jr. (Heather) of Parker City, IN; two daughters, Mary Hale (Jerry) and Cheryl Rickert, all of Parker City, IN; a sister, Betty Townsend of Raleigh, NC; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and 7 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a husband, Don Purnell, a husband, Jerry Logan, a husband, Robert Smith; brothers, Jim, Frank and Gene; and sisters, Flora, Charlotte, Ina and Elvie.

A service to celebrate Velma's life will be private for family only. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery of Maxville, IN. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center
2048 N. 1000 W.
Parker City, IN 47368
(765) 468-6616
