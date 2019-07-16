Velva Elaine (Lasater) Waite



Muncie - 87, passed away Friday evening, July 12th at Five Star Residences of Noblesville.



Velva was born November 16, 1931 in Tipton and was the daughter of the late Allen and Pauline (VanDevender) Lasater.



She graduated from Muncie Central in 1950. She married the love of her life, Donald U. Waite, on November 18, 1951. They were married for nearly 62 years until his death. She worked as the financial secretary at Muncie Central High School for 17 years until her retirement in 1992.



Velva was a believer and follower of Jesus Christ and dedicated her life to serving Him by loving others well. She was a member of High Street United Methodist Church for over 50 years.



Velva was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She cherished being with her family, cooking for them, and having them gathered around her table for conversation. She was known for her generosity and kindness to those around her long after communication was taken from her and dementia set in. She strongly and courageously lived with Primary Progressive Aphasia for 13 years.



Velva is survived by her three children; Dave (Linda) of South Bend, Dan of Raleigh, NC, Beth (Kevin) of Westfield; her seven grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren; her brother Gene (Carolyn) Lasater and sisters in law Jane Lasater and Wanda Waite. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Don, and her brother Roy Lasater.



Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 19, 2019 at High Street United Methodist Church in Muncie. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Eaton after a luncheon at the church.



Family and friends may call from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.



Memorial contributions may be directed to High Street United Methodist Church, 219 South High Street, Muncie, Indiana 47303.



Her family would like to thank the staff at Five Star Residences of Noblesville and Heartland Hospice Care for their care and support.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com. Published in The Star Press on July 16, 2019