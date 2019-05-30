|
Velva Louise Fields
Gas City - Velva Louise Fields, 83, Gas City, passed away Monday afternoon, May 27, 2019, at her home.
She was born Monday, May 4, 1936, in California, the daughter of John and Josephine (Akin) Hyatt. Velva worked as a cosmetologist. She enjoyed working on her computer, and several crafts including floral arrangement, knitting, crocheting, and painting.
Survivors include three daughters, Roberta Lewis, Cheryl Salaz, and Armenda Fronzaglio; one son, Darren Fonzseau; three sisters, Lynn Tally, Sandra Woener, and Loretta Ashbrook; seventeen grandchildren; thirty-two great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three daughters, Victoria Coy, Teresa Frazer, and Laura Rasmessen; one son, Robert Frazer; one brother, Thomas Malott; one sister, Jean Sterns; and two granddaughters, Aniesha Brennan, and Amy Lynn Crawford.
Velva did not want to have services or visitation. Burial will be in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Her arrangements have been entrusted to Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Published in The Star Press on May 30, 2019