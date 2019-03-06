Services
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St
Albany, IN 47320
(765) 789-6122
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St
Albany, IN 47320
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St
Albany, IN 47320
Dunkirk - Vera Blevins, age 94, Dunkirk, died Friday March 1, 2019 at Glen Oaks Health Campus, New Castle. Born in Mitchell, Indiana on March 31, 1924, she graduated from Mitchell High School in 1942 and lived near Dunkirk for over 50 years. She was employed at Maraine's Greenery in Dunkirk and G&M Pet and Garden in Muncie for many years. Vera's passion was growing flowers and creating beautiful arrangements for a variety of occasions. She attended Saint Lawrence Catholic Church.

Survivors include a grandson: William S. Blevins (wife: Julie), Draper, UT; a granddaughter: Melinda Martin (husband: Dale), New Castle; 2 great-grandchildren: Nicole Winchester (husband: Maverick) and Ashley Martin; 3 great-great-grandchildren: Aubrey, Brantley, and Grayson, and several half brothers & sisters.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Blevins; 2 sons: William Blevins and Patrick Blevins; her parents: John & Bessie Meehan, and two sisters: Lorene Hillis and Leona Brewer.

Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Meacham Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Strong Cemetery.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be sent to Americares, 88 Hamilton Ave., Stamford, CT 06902; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 6, 2019
