|
|
Vera I. Johnson
Dunkirk - Vera I. Johnson, 85, of Dunkirk, IN, passed away at 4:28 PM, Monday, April 29th, 2019 peacefully, at Miller's Merry Manor in Warsaw, IN. Vera was born in Dunkirk, IN, on May 30, 1933, a daughter of the late Zella Louise (Uhrick) and Charles Sinclair Clay. She was a 1951 graduate of Dunkirk High School and gave years of dedication to Jay County Hospital in Portland, IN, until her retirement. Vera was the widow of Max Johnson whom she married on December 31, 1953 and lost on April 24, 2006. While at Miller's, she enjoyed bingo and puzzles. Previously, she loved line dancing, square dancing and singing Gospel music with the Muncie and Florida choir groups. Vera is survived by a son, Richard Johnson (wife Leca), of O'Fallon, MO; two daughters, Rita Darlene Stover, of Warsaw, IN.; Rhonda Denise McAchren (husband Todd), of Monticello, IN.; eight grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at MJS Mortuaries - Dunkirk Chapel, at 1:00 PM on Friday, May 3rd, with Pastor Craig Cotherman officiating. Friends are invited to call two hours prior to the funeral from 11-1 on Friday. Burial will follow in I.O.O.F Cemetery Dunkirk, IN. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Dunkirk Chapel. Vera was a member of Redkey Faith Ministries. Donations to the may be made in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Star Press on May 2, 2019