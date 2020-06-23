Vera Jean Johnson
Vera Jean Johnson

Gaston - Vera Jean Johnson, 95, a long-time Gaston resident, passed away on June 22, 2020 at Morrison Woods. She was born on May 29, 1925 to Oscar and Lucy (Truelock) Dunlap.

Vera was a homemaker, housewife, wife of a funeral director, turned farmer. She married Harvey Johnson on April 4, 1950.

Vera is survived by her children: Margie (Randy) Enochs, Jim Johnson, and Betty (Wayne) Richards.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harvey, of 50 years; and son, Tom Johnson.

Vera's family wishes to extend their thanks to the staff for the wonderful care given to their mom during her stay at Morrison Woods.

A private graveside service will be held for her family at a later date. Garden View Funeral Home, Muncie, has been honored to assist Vera's family during their loss. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com .




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
