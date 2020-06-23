Vera Jean Johnson
Gaston - Vera Jean Johnson, 95, a long-time Gaston resident, passed away on June 22, 2020 at Morrison Woods. She was born on May 29, 1925 to Oscar and Lucy (Truelock) Dunlap.
Vera was a homemaker, housewife, wife of a funeral director, turned farmer. She married Harvey Johnson on April 4, 1950.
Vera is survived by her children: Margie (Randy) Enochs, Jim Johnson, and Betty (Wayne) Richards.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harvey, of 50 years; and son, Tom Johnson.
Vera's family wishes to extend their thanks to the staff for the wonderful care given to their mom during her stay at Morrison Woods.
A private graveside service will be held for her family at a later date. Garden View Funeral Home, Muncie, has been honored to assist Vera's family during their loss. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com .
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.