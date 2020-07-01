Vera "Faye" Law



Muncie - Vera "Faye" Law, 88, of Muncie passed away on June 28, 2020 at Elm croft assisted living.



She was born on March 3, 1932 in Briceville TN, to Wreese Daniles and Clara Romines Faye married John A. Law in 1949 In Knoxville TN. Moving to the Muncie in 1956 from Knoxville.



She worked at Ball state as a custodian for 20 years. In her spare time she enjoyed reading, cross stitching, basket weaving and traveling and spending time with her family.



Faye is survived by one daughter, Shirley King (Jim) Of Muncie three sons, Steven Law (Theresa) of Georgetown IN., Ronald Law (Shele) John Law (Debbie)she is also survived by her grandchildren Adam Law, Andrew Raker,Ryan Law Terndon Law, Rochelle Philips Elsa Jacobs, Ivy Denmon,Jennifer Kajzer, Bethany Waoblcoski, and Steve Skelton. And several great grandchildren.



Faye is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years John A. Law and by two daughters, Brenda Raker, Sandra Phillips, and a grandson Shane Craig, and her Parents and two brothers and a sister.



The Family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Elm Croft of Muncie for the great care of their mother; Faye loved them for all the time they spent with her and the family.



Funeral service will be at 11:00 for Faye at The Garden View Funeral Home with Burial to follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.









