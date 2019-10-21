|
Vera Mae Mullikin
Muncie - Vera Mae Qualkinbush Mullikin 97, passed away peacefully on October 19th after a brief illness.
She was born on November 17th, 1921 in Muncie, Indiana to Fred and Bessie Qualkinbush. She lived in Muncie her entire life until June 2019 when she moved to Fishers, Indiana to be closer to her family. She was preceeded in death by her husband, Frank Mullikin in 2006.
Vera was a 1939 graduate of Muncie Central High School and was employed by Indiana Gas Company, now Vectren, for almost 40 years.
She was a former member of Delta Sigma sorority, Moose Lodge, Crestview Golf course and belonged to several bridge clubs.
She is survived by a daughter Molly (David) Arnold, Indianapolis, grandson Dustin (Erin) Arnold, Indianapolis, granddaughter Breanne (James)Grumme, Fishers, great grandchildren Samuel Arnold and Chase and Mavis Mae Grumme. Also surviving is her brother Rodney Qualkinbush of Muncie and several nieces and nephews.
Vera was a member of Gethsemene United Methodist Church. She enjoyed many great friendships, card clubs, traveling, and loved spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed being a great grandmother.
She was preceeded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Ray and Robert Qualkinbush, and sisters Mildred Coffman, Ruth Broady, Martha Smith, and Edna Qualkinbush.
Services will be 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the mortuary.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019