Vera Ruth FarlingAnderson - Vera Ruth Farling, 91, of Anderson, passed away on September 21, 2020 at Countryside Manor Health and Living Community in Anderson. She was born on March 18, 1929 in Clinton County, Indiana and resided most of her life in Muncie.She was a member of Living Water Community Church and she enjoyed writing poems and short stories, but most of all she enjoyed visiting with people.Vera is survived by her loving children, Sheryl (William) Smith, Tom (Lana) Farling, David (Mary) Farling; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Farling Sr.; son, Robert Farling Jr.; son, Terry Farling; parents, Chester and Ora Franklin; one brother and two sisters.Visitation will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, 10:30 am - 11:30 am at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 W. 53rd St. Anderson.Services will be at 11:30 am Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the funeral home, with her sons, Rev. Tom Farling and Rev. David Farling officiating.Burial will take place in Elm Grove Cemetery, Bluffton.Memorial contributions may be made to Living Water Community Church.