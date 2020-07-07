1/1
Vera W. Cross
Vera W. Cross

Muncie - Vera Hoover Cross, 99, of Muncie and formerly Mooreland, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial in Muncie. Vera was NEGATIVE Covid!! She was born September 27, 1920 in Henry County, Indiana, a daughter of the late Herman and Myrtle (Friar) Hoover. She graduated from Mooreland School, married Leonard Cross and lived on a farm near Blountsville for 63 years before moving to Muncie in 2001.

Vera graduated from Business School before working at J.C. Penney, Oakville Elevator, Ingersoll Steel and Muncie YWCA. She was a member of Stoney Creek Township Home Economics Club in Henry County and Delaware County Senior Citizens.

Vera loved family and spending time with them was her greatest joy. As a child she loved being a prankster and playing tricks on others. She enjoyed playing Bingo, euchre, Uno and watching Pacer Games.

Survivors include her daughters, Rachel Jean "Jeannie" (Wayne) Cross Smith and Bonnie June (Bob) Cross Beaty, both of Muncie; five grandchildren, Kama Smith Stewart of Ft. Wayne, Kirk (Glenna) Smith of Mooreland, Jay (Jill) Keesling of Ridgeville, Taya Keesling of Lake Orion, Michigan, and Tiann (Greg) Keesling Myer of Cincinnati, Ohio; six great grandchildren, Kyanne (Zac) Trissel, Keegan Stewart, Jaycie Keesling, Jentry Keesling, Garrett Smith and Griffin Smith; brother-in-law, Joe (Dorothy) Duncan and lifelong friend, June Miller.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard E. Cross in 2003; two sisters, Luva Pope and Beulah Bales.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with Pastor Tony Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Mooreland Cemetery .Visitation will be from11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Mooreland Cemetery. The family requests that all visitors wear a face covering. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231 or ARF, 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, IN 47303. You may express condolences or share a memory of Vera at www.hinsey-brown.com.




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hinsey Brown Funeral Home
3406 S Memorial Dr
New Castle, IN 47362
(765) 529-7100
