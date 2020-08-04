1/1
Veragene Sanders
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Veragene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Veragene Sanders

Selma - Veragene Sanders, 94, of Selma, passed away on August 2, 2020 at Parker Healthcare. She was born on February 12, 1926 in Martin County, IN to the late Freeman and Chelona (Adkins) Miller.

Veragene believed in a good work ethic and worked all the way up to the young age of 83. She was a CNA for Delaware County Nursing Home for many years. She then transitioned into a private in-home CNA. She attended Bible Covenants Holiness Church.

Veragene was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend that will be missed by many. Survivors include her loving children: Wanda (Dave) Caudill and Danny Sanders (companion, Tami Burk); 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Veragene was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 45 years, Estel Sanders; daughters: Marcia Jean Sanders and Bobbi Sue Sanders; and siblings: John Miller, Betty J. Inman, and Imogene Dye.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 11:30 a.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to A Better Way Services, Inc., P O Box 734, Muncie IN 47308.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garden View Funeral Home Gardens of Memory Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved