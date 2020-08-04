Veragene Sanders
Selma - Veragene Sanders, 94, of Selma, passed away on August 2, 2020 at Parker Healthcare. She was born on February 12, 1926 in Martin County, IN to the late Freeman and Chelona (Adkins) Miller.
Veragene believed in a good work ethic and worked all the way up to the young age of 83. She was a CNA for Delaware County Nursing Home for many years. She then transitioned into a private in-home CNA. She attended Bible Covenants Holiness Church.
Veragene was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend that will be missed by many. Survivors include her loving children: Wanda (Dave) Caudill and Danny Sanders (companion, Tami Burk); 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Veragene was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 45 years, Estel Sanders; daughters: Marcia Jean Sanders and Bobbi Sue Sanders; and siblings: John Miller, Betty J. Inman, and Imogene Dye.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 11:30 a.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to A Better Way Services, Inc., P O Box 734, Muncie IN 47308.