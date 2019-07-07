|
|
Verba Leon Doughty Jr.
Yorktown - Verba Leon Doughty Jr., 66, of Yorktown, passed away and joined his wonderful father on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home following a long illness.
Verbie was born the third child to Verba Doughty Sr. and Betty Richey on October 25, 1952 in Muncie, Indiana. Verbie graduated from Wes-Del High School in 1970 and lived most of his life on the family farm. Verbie worked as a self-employed carpenter and in his younger years he traveled the country coating the inside of silos. He was an excellent carpenter and was very much a perfectionist. Verbie was a hippie all of his adult life. In his youth he was an easy going pacifist. He was not a person who would start a fight, but he didn't run from it, if it was for a good cause.
Verbie is survived by his mother, Betty Richey; seven siblings, Linda Jones, Judy Moffatt (husband Bob), Mike Doughty, Ila Simers, Diana Sayre, Jeff Doughty (wife Drey) and Joe Doughty; and several nieces and nephews.
Verbie was preceded in death by his father, Verba Leon Doughty Sr. a brother-in-law, Steve Simers; and step-father, Red Richey.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember Verbie's life from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Gant Funeral Homes - Gaston Chapel, 109 W. Elm St., Gaston, IN 47342.
The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be given to the Gaston American Legion, 101 N. Sycamore St., Gaston, IN 47342.
Published in The Star Press on July 7, 2019