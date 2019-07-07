Services
Gant-Richman Funeral Homes Inc
109 W Elm St
Gaston, IN 47342
(765) 358-3535
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gant-Richman Funeral Homes Inc
109 W Elm St
Gaston, IN 47342
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Verba Doughty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verba Leon Doughty Jr.


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verba Leon Doughty Jr. Obituary
Verba Leon Doughty Jr.

Yorktown - Verba Leon Doughty Jr., 66, of Yorktown, passed away and joined his wonderful father on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home following a long illness.

Verbie was born the third child to Verba Doughty Sr. and Betty Richey on October 25, 1952 in Muncie, Indiana. Verbie graduated from Wes-Del High School in 1970 and lived most of his life on the family farm. Verbie worked as a self-employed carpenter and in his younger years he traveled the country coating the inside of silos. He was an excellent carpenter and was very much a perfectionist. Verbie was a hippie all of his adult life. In his youth he was an easy going pacifist. He was not a person who would start a fight, but he didn't run from it, if it was for a good cause.

Verbie is survived by his mother, Betty Richey; seven siblings, Linda Jones, Judy Moffatt (husband Bob), Mike Doughty, Ila Simers, Diana Sayre, Jeff Doughty (wife Drey) and Joe Doughty; and several nieces and nephews.

Verbie was preceded in death by his father, Verba Leon Doughty Sr. a brother-in-law, Steve Simers; and step-father, Red Richey.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember Verbie's life from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Gant Funeral Homes - Gaston Chapel, 109 W. Elm St., Gaston, IN 47342.

The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be given to the Gaston American Legion, 101 N. Sycamore St., Gaston, IN 47342.

Share a memory of Verbie and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com

The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Verbie's life with his family and community.
Published in The Star Press on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now