Verda A. Carpenter
Muncie - Verda A. Carpenter passed away peacefully on Friday evening, Nov. 29, 2019, at Morrison Woods Health Campus in Muncie at age 97.
Born in Kearney, Neb., on Aug. 20, 1922, to Clara and Alva Hawke, Verda graduated from Gibbon High School in 1940, and soon joined the Civil Service in Washington, D.C. She moved with the Civil Service to California, where she met and married Army Private Raymond E. Carpenter on April 4, 1944. In 1947, they relocated to Raymond's family farm in Muncie, where Verda raised three children and helped manage the farm. She also worked at Pierce Governor in Upland, Ind., for 10 years.
After Raymond's death in 1985, Verda spent many years enjoying her extended family, wintering in Zephyrhills, Fla., relaxing at her daughter's summer home on Lake Tippecanoe, eating Pizza King pizza, shopping and cheering for the St. Louis Cardinals and the Indiana Pacers.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, husband, two brothers (Russell and Vernon), son Jerry Ray, grandson Kevin Carpenter and two son-in-laws: Wendel Hicks and Stephen Lykins. She is survived by sister Marguerite Yoachim, of Nebraska, daughter Judith A. Lykins, and son Richard (Alice); grandchildren Brad Hicks (Julie) of Flower Mound, Texas, Kelly Hudson (Colin) of Wilmette, Ill., and Scott Carpenter (Dana) of Ciscero, Ind.; and great-grandchildren Adrienne and Audra Hicks and Chase and Payton Hudson.
Services will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 West Isanogel Road. Entombment will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019