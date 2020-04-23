|
|
Verna Louise Shaffer
Muncie - Verna Louise (Carver, Underwood, Sherrell) Shaffer, 92, went to be with her Heavenly Father Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 19, 2020.
She was born May 6, 1927 to Geroge Washington and Goldie Keightly in Indianapolis. ADOPTED at age 4 by Roy and Adda (Foust) Underwood. She attended Central High School. She worked all her life beginning with Bell Telephone, Ball Brother's, Dunkirk Glass, Muncie Magazine Company, waitress/cook before moving to Colon, Michigan. There she worked delivering newspapers, Shell Station and Green Thumb. She moved back to Muncie in 1998 then worked at The Alpha Center until 1999 before retiring at age 75.
She said her greatest rewards were her 4 children. She enjoyed camping, going for walks, Forest Park Senior Center where she would eat lunch, meet friends, go dancing, play bingo as well as The Apple Orchard.
She will be sadly missed for her kindness and joy she bought others, and her children Linda Barnes (Bloomer Wi) Larry Sherrell (Patti) Muncie, Richard Sherrell (Xin) Jefferson, Iowa, Deborah Norris (Michael) Muncie; her beloved dog Vagabond; 11 Grandchildren; 15 Great Grandchildren; 17 Great Great Grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her 2 Beloved husbands Stanley Edward Sherrell and Cleo B. (Duffy) Shaffer, dog Dryfuss; 10 siblings.
We want to Thank and God Bless Everyone at Bethel Pointe Nursing Home for all the Love, Patience and care she received.
Special Thank You to Patti Stahl for your loving care you gave to the very end and beyond. Nurses and Aids, Ginny Popovich for all your prayers. And Pat Delk for your friendship and all those long night talks.
God Bless and watch over all of you.
Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care
Private Family service at a later time.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020