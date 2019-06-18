|
Vernard "Jr." Copley
Muncie - Vernard "Jr." Copley, 72, of Muncie, passed away on June 16, 2019.
He was employed at Overhead Door and retired from Labors Local 1112.
He enjoyed playing Bingo, watching Westerns, and visiting with family and friends. Jr. never knew a stranger.
He is survived by his sisters, Jessica (Bill) Miller, Mary (Nick) Tutorow, Sarah (Larry) Clark, and Sandra (Thomas) Maxwell; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vernard and Mary Lou; and brothers, James, Jacob, and David.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 20 at 1 p.m. at Heritage Apostolic Tabernacle, 3120 S. Walnut Street, Muncie. Friends may call from Noon until service time. Jr. will be laid to rest at Gardens of Memory. Online condolences may be made at www.indianafuneralcare.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 18, 2019