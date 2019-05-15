|
|
Vernon L. "Pete" Davis
Cammack - Vernon L. "Pete" Davis, 87, of Cammack, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.
Pete was born on July 16, 1931 in Delaware County, Indiana to the late Frank and Florence (Plummer) Davis. He was a 1949 graduate of Yorktown High School. Pete served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1954 as an Airman First Class. He was stationed in Japan among other places during his service. Pete was known by many as the Mayor of Cammack. He owned and operated Pete's Grocery in Cammack for 46 years before selling in 2005. Pete was a member of the Cammack United Methodist Church, The Masonic Lodge #433 of Muncie, Shrine Club, Murat Shrine Club, Scottish Rite, Moose Lodge, and the American Legion where he was past commander.
Pete is survived by two children, Joe Hall (wife Susie) and Annie Hall; three grandchildren, Robin Hall (wife Christy), Mike Hall (Wife Marianne), and Teri Lewellen (husband Scott); five grandchildren, Kyle and Parker Lewellen, and Brock, Joey, and William Hall; and 10 nieces and nephews, Denny, Tom, and Larry Davis, Shirley Doughty, Norma Jean Miller, Diana Reynolds, Barbara Jones, Debbie Capua, Becky Hayes, and Rodney Davis.
Pete was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary (Brown) Davis; a granddaughter, Tami Cornett; 5 siblings, Homer Davis, Mary Miller, Jean Dragoo, Benny Davis, and Bill Davis; and a nephew, Bobby Davis.
A funeral service to celebrate Pete's life will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, May 17, 2019 at Cammack United Methodist Church, 1901 N. Cammack St., Muncie, IN 47304. Pastor Jerry Thomas will officiate and Masonic Rites will be held. Burial will follow in Hawk Cemetery with Military Rites conducted by the Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Friday at Cammack United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Cammack United Methodist Church or a .
Published in The Star Press on May 15, 2019