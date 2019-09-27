|
Vernon Lee "Pops" Little
Muncie - Vernon Lee "Pops" Little, 76, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 17, 1943 in Morehead, Kentucky the son of Sam and Essie (Planck) Little. "Pops" ran a variety store on Main Street in Muncie for many years.
Vernon is survived by his wife of 58 years, Katie (Heuchan) Little; children, Robert Little, and Miriam (David Shady) Northcutt; grandchildren, Amethyst (David) Phipps, Brandon (Heather Harris) Little, and Dean (Jordyn Headley) Northcutt; great granddaughter, Erica Phipps; sisters, Eveline Caudill, Pauline Pugh, Geraldine Kelsey and Judy Gulley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lucille Kinder; brothers, Aubrey Little, and Ricky Little.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 27, 2019