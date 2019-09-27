Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Little
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon Lee "Pops" Little

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernon Lee "Pops" Little Obituary
Vernon Lee "Pops" Little

Muncie - Vernon Lee "Pops" Little, 76, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 17, 1943 in Morehead, Kentucky the son of Sam and Essie (Planck) Little. "Pops" ran a variety store on Main Street in Muncie for many years.

Vernon is survived by his wife of 58 years, Katie (Heuchan) Little; children, Robert Little, and Miriam (David Shady) Northcutt; grandchildren, Amethyst (David) Phipps, Brandon (Heather Harris) Little, and Dean (Jordyn Headley) Northcutt; great granddaughter, Erica Phipps; sisters, Eveline Caudill, Pauline Pugh, Geraldine Kelsey and Judy Gulley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lucille Kinder; brothers, Aubrey Little, and Ricky Little.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Download Now