Services
J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel
820 Lovers Lane
Bowling Green, KY 42103
(270) 842-0303
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel
820 Lovers Lane
Bowling Green, KY
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel
820 Lovers Lane
Bowling Green, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel
820 Lovers Lane
Bowling Green, KY
View Map
Vernon R. "Buck" Hernly

Bowling Green - Vernon R. "Buck" Hernly, 89 of Bowling Green passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Hospice House surrounded by his family. He was a native of Winchester, IN and the son of the late Everett Hernly and Leah Hernly Haber who precede him in death. Buck attended St. James United Methodist church. He retired as an Engineer from Chrysler Motor Corporation for many years. Buck was an avid golfer successful in hitting many hole in ones and very proud of accomplishing his DOUBLE EAGLE! He also designed and built homes to perfection. Always enjoyed helping others. He is survived by his wife of 51 years; Nancy E. Hernly, Bowling Green, and his daughters: Sharon (Coy) Lawson, Winchester, Indiana; Teresa (Gary) Simmons, Plantation, Florida; Stepchildren-Kim (Keith) McReynolds, Bowling Green, Ky; Patrick (Kathy) Kennedy, Kokomo, Indiana. Six Grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren. His brother, Harry Hernly, preceded him in death. He is survived by several nephews and their families. The family would like to also send special thanks to Linda Denton and Louis Ward from Home Instead for all of their care for Buck the past two years. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM. Funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM on Friday at the Lovers Lane Chapel. Burial to follow at Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104.
