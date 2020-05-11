Services
Vernon Webster Ward

Vernon Webster Ward Obituary
Vernon Webster Ward

Muncie - After a long and fulfilling life, it is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Vernon W. Ward, of Muncie, Indiana. Vernon passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the age of 87. After enduring a few months of failing health, he passed away at Ball Memorial Hospital with his children at his side.

Vernon was born March 9, 1933, to parents, Edith (Hunt) Ward and Carl Ward of Muncie. Vernon was a lifelong resident of Muncie and went into the United States Air Force after high school where he spent time in Korea. After, he returned to Muncie and met the love of his life, Carolyn Sites. They were married and had 3 children.

Vernon was always hard working and managed to work his own electrical business and worked as an electrician for Delco Remy for 30 years. Many of his co-workers remember him as a prankster who liked playing jokes on you. After retirement from Delco, he still managed his own electrical business until his death. He was always held in the highest regard with his honesty and integrity in his business and will be missed by many. Vernon liked to do many things, such as tinkering on cars. He also loved being outside and spending time fishing at his property in Albany.

Vernon was preceded in death by his father, Carl Ward; mother, Edith Ward; sister, Carla Mae Ward; sister, Mary Edna (Ward) Luzader; and his wife, Carolyn Ward.

He leaves behind his three children: Eric (Vicki) Ward of Muncie, Diana (Mark) Perry of Las Vegas, and Kevin (Cindy) Ward of Daleville; 4 grandchildren: Jacque, Michael, Kasie, and Mindie; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra (John) Gill; sister, Lois (Joe) Coulson; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the unusual circumstances at this time, the service will be limited to family only, but we would love you to leave your messages online at www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 11 to May 12, 2020
