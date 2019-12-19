|
Vertie A. Jones Sr.
Muncie - Vertie A. Jones Sr., 92, passed away on December 14, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born on December 12, 1926, in Muncie, the son of the late Arthur and Clara Jones.
He attended Muncie Community Schools and later served in the US Navy. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Shaffer Chapel A.M. E. Church, where he served on the Steward and Trustee Board. He worked at Clancy's Car Wash for several years and also worked at Ball Corporation and had retired from the Muncie Community School Maintenance Department. Vertie was a very humorous person, loved to talk about sports, Old TV Shows and was an avid Muncie Central Bearcat Basketball fan.
He leaves to cherish his memory a son Vertie Jones Jr.; grandchildren: Anthoyn Jones, Vertie Jones III, Dashawn Jones and Antonio Jones; 9 great grandchildren; a sister: Betty Abbott of Indianapolis, Indiana and a brother: Paul Jones of Muncie, he also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Arthur and Clara Jones, Brothers: William Jones, Robert Jones, Radford Jones, Elmer Jones and Russell Jones; sisters: Clara Bell Jones and Thelma Evans.
We would like to thank the staff of IU Ball Memorial Hospital, Golden Living Center and Bethel Point for their special care that they provided and a special Heart Felt thanks for his cousin/caregiver, Cynethia Johnson.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday December 21, 2019 at 12:00pm at Shaffer Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1501 E. Highland Ave, Muncie, Indiana, where calling hour will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Beech Grove Cemetery. Services entrusted to Community Family Funeral Home, Richmond, Indiana.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019