Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St
Albany, IN 47320
(765) 789-6122
Vetta M. Anderson

Albany - Vetta M. Anderson, 76, Albany, passed Friday January 31, 2020 at home following an illness. Born Aug. 8, 1943 in Fentress County, TN, she graduated from Clarkrange High School (TN) in 1963 and lived for several years in Delaware County. Vetta was a homemaker and in her earlier years worked at Off Price World and Feeny Manufacturing. She enjoyed camping, crocheting, gardening, and tending to her flowers.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Fred L. Anderson; a son: Kevin Anderson (wife: Rachel), Redkey, and daughter: Valarie Tackett (husband: Troy), Muncie; her mother: Minnie Cooper, Clarkrange, TN; 3 sisters: Alleta Stone, Crossville, TN, Odetta Green (husband: Joel), Crossville, TN, and Kayron Arnold (husband: Dave), Kennesaw, GA; 4 grandchildren: Emily Rigsbee (husband: Eric), Portland, Lane Anderson, Redkey, Ashley Blair (husband: Alan), Eugene, OR, and Kyle Tackett (wife: Kayla), Muncie; 4 great-grandchildren: Avery, Chloe, Gunner, and Kyson.

She is preceded in death by her father, Ray Cooper, and brother-in-law: Waymon Stone.

Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Meacham Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Black Cemetery, Albany.

Visiting hours are Monday from 5 until 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be sent to Cancer Services of East Central Indiana (Little Red Door), 2311 W. Jackson St., Muncie, IN 47303; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
