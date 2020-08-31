Vicki Lynn Bowen
Vicki Lynn (Hudlin) Bowen, 71, passed away unexpectedly and fell into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1949 at Anderson Community Hospital to Roy M. Hudlin and Claudia (Duncan) Hudlin and was raised in Alexandria, Indiana.
Vicki was a 1967 graduate of Alexandria High School. She then went on to be the first person in her family to go to and graduate from college, which she did, from the Ball State University Teacher's College in 1977, majoring in English and minoring in Journalism and Photography. She was a substitute teacher for Delcom, Muncie, Yorktown, and Wes Del Schools.
Vicki was an incredible wife and mother. She loved her husband, children, and grandchildren undyingly. She enjoyed her favorite baseball, basketball, and football teams, the Cincinnati Reds, Indiana Pacers, and Indianapolis Colts. She also enjoyed sci-fi movies and loved music.
Vicki is survived by her husband, Charles R. Bowen, Jr.; sons, Charles R. Bowen, III and Gregory Alyn Bowen; brothers, Roy M. Hudlin, Jr. and Don Cooper; sister, Darlene Witter; 3 grandsons; 2 granddaughters; and 2 great granddaughters.
A celebration of life visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie with funeral services immediately following at 1:00 pm, also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
.