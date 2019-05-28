|
Vicki Tague
Portland, IN - Vicki Tague died on Friday April 19, 2019 in the IU Jay County Hospital in Portland. She was the daughter of Joseph and Imogene (Ruth) Grisell who preceded her in death.
Vicki was married September 23, 1967 to Charles Tague who survives. They have one daughter Stephanie Tague and two granddaughters Alyson Lucas and Lauren Lucas of Churubusco, IN.
She was a graduate of Portland High School and attended Indiana University. She was a graduate of Ball State University Economic and Community Development Courses. Vicki retired from the Jay County Chamber of Commerce where she served as Executive Director for 21years.
She was a lifelong member of Asbury United Methodist Church where she served on the Church Council chair. She was office administrator at Asbury United Methodist Church for 20 years. Additionally, she served as director of education and taught Sunday School.
Vicki was a proud member of Rotary Club of Portland where she served as president and as Assistant District Governor and chair of the district membership committee. She also was a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary.
She most recently served on the IU Health Jay Hospital Foundation Board. She was chair of the Meridian Health Services Board, on the board of directors of the Minnetrista Cultural Center, served on the Portland Planning and Zoning Commission as chair, the board of Zoning Appeals, Co-chair of the United Way Finance Campaign Cabinet, member of the Purdue Extension Board, Co-chair of the Torch Relay celebration committee for the Jay County celebration of the Indiana Bicentennial, and assisted with the Portland Water Park Financial Campaign.
In her years of service to the community Vicki also was elected to the Portland City Council. She served as county auditor and assisted with many city and county strategic planning committees. She also served on the board of directors of the Jay County Development Corporation and the board of directors of Arts Place.
Besides her devotion to family, Vicki was devoted to making her community/county a great place to live. She firmly believed that the best way to predict the future is to create it.
Vicky always belived that she should use her "God given" talents to serve and make a difference where she had oppertunities to do so.
A celebration of Life Services will be June 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Asbury United Methodist Church with Pastor Allison Yankey presiding. The family will receive guests from 9:00 - 10:00 AM in the church. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Arts Place, Asbury United Methodist Church, Delta Theta Tau Sorority, IU Health Jay, Jay County Chamber of Commerce, Meridian Health, Minnetrista, Portland Foundation, Portland Rotary Club, John Jay Center or United Way of Jay County. Baird-Freeman Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Star Press on May 28, 2019