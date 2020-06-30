Vickie Hammond
Vickie Hammond

Muncie - Mrs. Vickie Hammond, of Muncie, Indiana passed away on June 28, 2020 at IU Ball Memorial Hospital.

Mrs. Hammond was a lifelong resident of Muncie, a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, where she served on the Usher Board. She served the Church faithfully until her failing health caused her to become shut in. She worked at Borg Warner Automotive and also at IUBMH, in distribution. Mrs. Hammond graduated from Muncie Central High School. In her days, she was a very active softball player, playing for the Cats & Kittens and was also a member of the WIBC Bowling League.

She leaves to mourn her passing her loving husband Mike Hammond of Muncie; a son Jai Hammond of Muncie; five brothers Earnest Davis (Wife: Wardetta); Ronnie L. Wilson, Frazer L. Wilson (Wife: Jennifer), Kevin Wilson, all of Muncie and David Jerome Willis of Memphis, TN; one sister Teresa Boyd (Husband: Johnathan) both of Muncie; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law William and Mary Hammond; two sisters-in-law Carolyn Garrett and Margaret Hammond all of Muncie; special grandnephew Andrew Buchanan Jr. of Muncie; long time close friend Rita Johnson of Texas and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Her parents Rosie Lee Nichols and Earnest Davis Sr. preceded her in death.

Calling hours will be held on Friday July 3, 2020 from 10am-11am at True Vine Holiness Tabernacle, 1205 E. Willard St., Muncie, IN. Funeral services will be private for the immediate family. Burial will be held in Gardens of Memory. Services Entrusted to Community Family Funeral Home.




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
