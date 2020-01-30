|
|
Vicky Lee Massey, 64, of Yorktown, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at her residence. She was born on November 3, 1955, to John Lewis Neal and the late Cleo Elizabeth (Plaspohl) Neal. Vicky is a 1974 Yorktown High School graduate.
Vicky was an AVID Red Sox fan. She loved her four-legged cats, both indoors and outdoors. She was also an AVID tennis player, often traveling abroad to play and/or referee. She worked alongside her father at Shoestring Group, Inc., as a secretary for well over 20 years.
Vicky was a loving daughter, sister, mother, cousin, and friend that will be missed by many. Those include her loving father, John Neal; daughter, Gina Taylor; Uncle George (Ina) Neal; Aunt, Barbara Hickey; several cousins; and several cats.
Vicky was preceded in death by her mother, Cleo Neal; sister, Cheryl Egan; and brother, Johnny Neal.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the memorial service immediately following at 2:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery alongside her late sister, Cheryl. Memorial contributions may be made to A.R.F. to support her love for cats and all animals: 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, IN 47303. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 30 to Feb. 4, 2020