|
|
Victor George Renfro
Muncie - Victor George Renfro born in Evansville, Indiana, on March 26, 1949, was called to God instantly and unexpectedly on July 30, 2019, by a saddle pulmonary embolism. After graduating from North High School in 1976, Victor left the United States to attend Saint Dunstan's University in Prince Edward Island (PEI), Canada which transitioned into University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI). He graduated from UPEI in 1971 with a Bachelor's Degree in History. He later completed his Masters Degree in Business Administration at Ball State University. After graduating university, Victor enlisted in the United State Army.
Although enrolling in the US Army as a Cavalry Scout Trainee, at Fort Knox, Kentucky, his three year tour of duty was served as a Battery Clerk in Stuttgart, Germany where he made life-long friends and happy memories through his military work and time playing in the German Basketball Federation for the SV Stuttgart-Degerloch Sports Club. In addition to playing in a German league, Victor was also the manager and trainer for the TUS Stuttgart Sports Club in Stuttgart.
Soon after completing his service in Germany, 1971-1974, his mother and step-father, Mary and Dewey Stinson, helped him secure the position of Employment Counselor at the Indiana Department of Workforce Development in Anderson, where he completed 32 years of service, and where he met his future wife, Sharon Mitchell, who was working as a summer employee. Two years later (1979) they married, made their home in Alexandria, raised two sons, Daniel and Mark, and enjoyed 40 years of marriage.
After completing Officer Training School in 1981, Victor continued military service through the National Guard and Army Reserve which allowed him international experiences across the globe where he interacted with associated allied forces. He served tours of duty in Bosnia, Hungary and Croatia during Operation Joint Forge, Kuwait and Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom, Germany and South Korea. Victor was honorably discharged as a Lieutenant Colonel from the United States Army Reserve in 2011, after serving his country for over 30 years.
He graduated from the United States Air Force Air War College in 2005 with the equivalent of a doctoral degree in the civilian world. He also served as the Executive Officer of the Second Battalion of the 85th Division, and many other distinguished appointments during his service. During his time in service he was awarded with numerous decorations, medals, badges, citations and campaign ribbons, and served with distinction during his military service.
Victor, a student of history, was intrigued by the people, places and cultures of the world. His knowledge of foreign countries and people was extensive, and he remained a student of history until his passing. During his time in service his integrity and expertise as well as his interest and appreciation of foreign cultures grew. His military service allowed him to travel to far off lands and meet the people who lived there. He made many lifelong international friends through his experiences as a host to foreign military officers training at Fort Benjamin Harrison.
In retirement, Victor served as a Lecturer at Purdue University, and was active in several organizations. He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, a congressionally chartered organization, a Colonel in The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, the highest title of honor bestowed by the Governor of Kentucky in recognition of an individual's noteworthy accomplishments and outstanding service to their community, state, and nation, and the Adjunct of American Legion Post 87. He was a member of Bethel Church and Temple Beth El House of God.
As many know, Victor was quite a conversationalist, and took every opportunity to speak with people, learn about them, and become a friend. Friends describe him as generous, kind, loving, and caring; and his love, companionship, guidance, gentleness and compassion will be greatly missed by his family.
Victor is survived by his wife, Sharon Renfro, his sons, Daniel (wife Sarah), and Mark (fiance Veronica), his grandchildren Paige and Nolan, his sister Zelma Watson (husband Dr. Steven Watson, daughter Abigail, son Ben), and his brother Adam Renfro (wife Denise, daughter Taylor, and son Arjay). Victor is also survived by his wife's brother, Larry Mitchell (wife Vickie), sister, Kathleen Caward (husband Lee), and his nieces and nephews Chris Caward, Jake Mitchell, Jennifer Lombard and Sarah Parker, along with his many great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Esther Stinson, step-father, Dewey Stinson, and father, Victor Eugene Renfro.
A celebration of his life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Rd, Muncie, IN 47304.
Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, located at 7901 W. Isanogel Rd, Muncie, IN 47304.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to The Muncie Mission, Women's Ministry Beauty for Ashes, P.O. Box 363, Muncie, IN 47303, or Temple Beth-El, 525 W. Jackson St., Muncie, In 47305.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 6, 2019