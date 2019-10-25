|
|
Victor L. Young Sr.
Victor L. Young Sr. 67, departed this life on October 17, 2019. He was a native of Dayton, OH and born in Muncie, IN to the late Oscar Young and Esther Young-Barton. Stepfather William Barton.
Victor attended Muncie Central High and was a Jack of All Trades.
He is survived by his wife Rosalinda Blackwell-Young, two sons, Victor (Elinza) Young Jr., and Michael Young, five grandchildren, Victor Young III, Nasir Lampkins, Larry Lampkins, Victoria Young, and Malayah Young, and an adopted granddaughter Laniya Brown, four sisters, Marilyn Grinstead, Chinnita Turner, Sheila Barton, and Michelle (Eugene) Boyd, two brothers, Ceasar Young, Gregory (Nancy) Barton and a host of other relatives and friends .
Preceded in death by his parents, Oscar & Esther Young-Barton, step-father William Barton, step-son Kenyan D. Franklin, siblings: LaVonda Washington, LaVetta Young, Rosalyn Brown, Gloria Long, John Oscar Young, Larry Young, Ricky Young and Jeffery Young.
Services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Deliverance Temple 720 E. Second St. Muncie, IN 47302. Viewing 10:30a.m. and family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Community Family Funeral Home, Richmond, Indiana, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019