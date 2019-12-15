|
|
Victor Paul Jeffers
Muncie - Victor Paul Jeffers, 90, passed away Thursday afternoon, December 12, 2019, at I U Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born Sunday, December 23, 1928, in Evansville, Indiana, the son of Rev. Angus and Leila (Montgomery) Jeffers. He attended Muncie Central High School. Victor was a Sgt. in the U.S. Marine Corps for eleven and one half years. He made landing in Incheon, Korea with the 1st Marine Division. Victor was also a SSG U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. for eleven and one half years. He received the Army Commendation Medal and Certificate of Achievement Award and retired from the service on December 23, 1988.
Victor was employed as a painter for Ball State University for eleven years and retired on May 12, 1994.
Victor was a longtime member of Muncie South Side Nazarene Church where he served in several positions through the years. He loved spending time with his family, attending church activities and fishing. He and his wife Patricia continued a strong Christian legacy for their children and their families and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Victor was married to his wife, Patricia (Buckles) Jeffers for sixty-two years prior to her passing in 2017. They have four children: Daniel Jeffers, Mark and Lori Jeffers, Lisa (Jeffers) Brewer and companion, Kevin Reum, and Mark and Julie (Jeffers) Hill; eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; three brothers, Donald Jeffers, Norman Jeffers, and Samuel Jeffers; a sister, Iris Jeffers; and a daughter-in-law, Timara Jeffers.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Paul Dazet officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard concluding services at the funeral home.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.
