Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Jeffers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor Paul Jeffers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victor Paul Jeffers Obituary
Victor Paul Jeffers

Muncie - Victor Paul Jeffers, 90, passed away Thursday afternoon, December 12, 2019, at I U Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

He was born Sunday, December 23, 1928, in Evansville, Indiana, the son of Rev. Angus and Leila (Montgomery) Jeffers. He attended Muncie Central High School. Victor was a Sgt. in the U.S. Marine Corps for eleven and one half years. He made landing in Incheon, Korea with the 1st Marine Division. Victor was also a SSG U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. for eleven and one half years. He received the Army Commendation Medal and Certificate of Achievement Award and retired from the service on December 23, 1988.

Victor was employed as a painter for Ball State University for eleven years and retired on May 12, 1994.

Victor was a longtime member of Muncie South Side Nazarene Church where he served in several positions through the years. He loved spending time with his family, attending church activities and fishing. He and his wife Patricia continued a strong Christian legacy for their children and their families and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Victor was married to his wife, Patricia (Buckles) Jeffers for sixty-two years prior to her passing in 2017. They have four children: Daniel Jeffers, Mark and Lori Jeffers, Lisa (Jeffers) Brewer and companion, Kevin Reum, and Mark and Julie (Jeffers) Hill; eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; three brothers, Donald Jeffers, Norman Jeffers, and Samuel Jeffers; a sister, Iris Jeffers; and a daughter-in-law, Timara Jeffers.

Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Paul Dazet officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard concluding services at the funeral home.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -