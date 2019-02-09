Services
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Muncie - Muncie-Vincent Robert Louis Cardinale, passed away, on February 6, 2019, at the Community Hospital of Anderson. He is the son of Nicolas and Kristina (Bolinger) Cardinale.

Besides his parents he is survived by his paternal grandparents, Joseph Cardinale, Cincinnati, Ohio and Beth Michaud (husband-Richard), Cincinnati, Ohio; maternal grandparents, Robert and LaVinnie Wandrei, Logansport; paternal great grandmother, Joan Carazo, Ocala, Florida; maternal great grandmother, Patricia Howard, Ashtabula, Ohio; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Lavinia Ann Cardinale in 2016.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor Aaron Gross officiating. Burial will follow at the Ever Rest Memorial Park Cemetery in Logansport, Indiana.

Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until service time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Molly Angel Bears an organization that will make a bear in the weight of the child. www.mollybears.org. or at 868 Hope Wood Lane Virginia Beach , Virginia 23455.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 9, 2019
