|
|
Vincent Logan Ares Gibbons
Muncie - Vincent Logan Ares Gibbons, 9, of Muncie died Thursday, February 7, 2019. He was born March 16, 2009 in Muncie, IN and was the son of John Matthew & Rhonda Louise Clevenger-Gibbons.
Vincent was a loving son, grandson, nephew and cousin. He loved to play his laptop, watch YouTube videos and always said he was going to be a YouTube Video Star. Vincent was a 4th grader at Southview Elementary and he loved Sonic, Pokémon and Roblox. He was a cub scout and he was very outgoing and never met a stranger
Vincent is survived by his parents John Matthew and Rhonda Louise Clevenger- Gibbons of Muncie; his maternal grandmother Nancy Louise Clevenger of Muncie; two aunts Brenda Grice of Muncie and Rene Blevins of Lindon, VA; three uncles Bob, Chuck and Phil (Cheryl) Grice all of Muncie; several cousins also survive. Vincent was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Ronald Clevenger and paternal grandmother Cheryl Gibbons.
Funeral Services for Vincent will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Bowen officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 17, 2019