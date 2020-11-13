1/1
Viola Davis
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Viola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Viola Davis

Muncie - Viola Davis, 91, of Muncie, passed away November 11, 2020. She was born in Muncie on October 10, 1929 to the late George and Stella Thomas.

Viola worked at Ball State University for 20 years at the Student Center and Lafollette Hall. She enjoyed bowling, line dancing, and spending time with her kids and grandkids.

Viola is survived by her husband of 49 years, Russell Davis, Jr.; three daughters, Sandy Kilgore (Mike), Marilyn Beeson (Ivan), and Lois Phelps (Jim); two step-daughters, Lillian Osunion of Hawaii and Rusty Ann Salcedio of Hawaii; four grandchildren, Olivia Austin, Melissa Hook, Natalie Anderson, and Jeremy Slater; nine great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Viola was preceded in death by her parents, George and Stella Thomas; two brothers, Charles Thomas and Mark Thomas; two sisters, Helen Hardesty and Catherine Zaph; and two step-daughters, Marian Martinez of Hawaii and Opal Osunion of Hawaii.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie with funeral services immediately following at 1:00 pm, also in the Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Willard Allard. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garden View Funeral Home Gardens of Memory Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved