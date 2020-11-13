Viola Davis
Muncie - Viola Davis, 91, of Muncie, passed away November 11, 2020. She was born in Muncie on October 10, 1929 to the late George and Stella Thomas.
Viola worked at Ball State University for 20 years at the Student Center and Lafollette Hall. She enjoyed bowling, line dancing, and spending time with her kids and grandkids.
Viola is survived by her husband of 49 years, Russell Davis, Jr.; three daughters, Sandy Kilgore (Mike), Marilyn Beeson (Ivan), and Lois Phelps (Jim); two step-daughters, Lillian Osunion of Hawaii and Rusty Ann Salcedio of Hawaii; four grandchildren, Olivia Austin, Melissa Hook, Natalie Anderson, and Jeremy Slater; nine great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Viola was preceded in death by her parents, George and Stella Thomas; two brothers, Charles Thomas and Mark Thomas; two sisters, Helen Hardesty and Catherine Zaph; and two step-daughters, Marian Martinez of Hawaii and Opal Osunion of Hawaii.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie with funeral services immediately following at 1:00 pm, also in the Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Willard Allard. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
