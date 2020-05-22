|
|
Viola L. Moon
Viola L. Moon, 75, Muncie, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 21, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born Monday, September 11, 1944, in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Horace John and Lillian M. (Carrell) Smith. Viola attended Suitland High School in Maryland. In her younger days she enjoyed swimming. More recently, she enjoyed watching Westerns on T.V., especially Gunsmoke. She worked at Lays Potato Chips and Peoples Drug Store when living in Maryland. Viola was a member of the Temple Baptist Church in Muncie.
Survivors include her husband of fifty years, Howard D. Moon; sons, James Daniel (fiancé, Nora Tickle) Ashcom, and John Michael (fiancé, Dana Norton) Ashcom; step-sons, Jeff S. (wife, Margaret) Moon, and Robert W. (wife, Kathy) Moon; step-daughters, Donna Marie Moon, and Tammy M. (husband, Joseph) Savoy; brother, James Smith; sister, Linda (husband, George) Knodle; and several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace John and Lillian M. Smith; and two brothers, Howard Smith, and Horace Smith.
Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Ben Lang officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Due to the Covid19 virus remember to adhere to the social distancing of six feet and a mask is required while visiting in the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020