Violet E. Cunningham
New Castle - Violet E. (Pope) Cunningham, 97, went home to be with the Lord on the morning of Thursday, November 28, 2019.
She was born on August 24, 1922 in Henry County, IN, a daughter of the late Elmer and Daisy (Walter) Pope.
Violet attended and graduated from Center High School. She was a member of Mooreland Friends Meeting where she taught Sunday School for many years and a lifelong member of Avondale Sympathy Club. She loved the farm, being a homemaker, bird watching and flowers.
Those left to cherish her memory include her three children, Jack L. (wife: Penny) Cunningham, Les (wife: Kina) Cunningham and Sue Ellen McDonough; seven grandchildren, Lisa (husband: Todd) Sharrett, Lori (husband: Gary) Wallen, Lonna (husband: Tom) Shelton, Hannah Beth MacGilvray, Kary (husband: Chris) Porfidio, Tammy (husband: Michael) Toscano, Rhett (wife: Jalynn) Cunningham; 16 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Marylee Pope.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jack H. Cunningham; two brothers, Byron Pope and Truman Pope; a great-grandson, Travis Sharrett; a sister-in-law, Georgia Pope and a son-in-law, James W. McDonough.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Mooreland Friends Meeting, 101 N. Jefferson St, Mooreland, IN. Burial will follow at Mooreland Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 - 1 pm prior to the service at the church.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sproles Family Funeral Home. You may send the family a personal condolence at www.sprolesfamilycares.com.
The Sproles family and staff are honored to serve the family of Violet Cunningham.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019