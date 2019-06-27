|
Virgil Adair Hernly
Ft Myers, FL - Virgil Adair Hernly, age 86, passed away June 4, 2019 in Lee Memorial Hospital, Ft Myers FL. He was born June 27, 1932 in Parker City, IN to Alvia and Mary Arbogast Hernly, the youngest of 13 children.
He served in the US Air Force working as a mechanic, including a tour in Korea and was awarded several medals for his service. He spent many years in Spokane, WA where he worked in construction, owned and drove his own race car that earned him the title "Yogi Bear Special" and was president for a term of the Singles Club.
He returned to Muncie during the blizzard of 1978 and spent many hours plowing snow, then worked for Hernly Brothers Construction. While there he owned a late model race car that his son drove at the various local tracks. He retired to Florida where he lived for several years in Bokeelia on Pine Island before relocating to N Ft Myers. While on the island he had two boats that he dearly loved. One large for the ocean and a smaller "john boat" for trolling for fish in the back bay. He was involved in helping fry the fish for many of the fish frys, was the carver of the turkeys for holiday dinners that we hosted and then became the offical "bread slicer" of the homemade bread Shirley baked for the community potlucks and holiday dinners. In between all of this, travel was also a loved adventure being able to visit family and look up old friends. Virgil was Mr. Fix-It and took great pleasure in being able to rescue other peoples throw aways and get them working again. He had a life well lived until medical issues slowed him down.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Shirley, Son David (Tammy) Hernly, Selma, IN, daughter Vicki Johnson Ames, Livingston, MT, son in law Michael Fabian, Omaha, NE, granddaughters Lacey Fabian, Omaha, NE and Anna Johnson, Polson, MT, step children Dannie Scott and Barbara (Larry) Smith, Muncie IN, and sister Sylvia Robinson, Parker City, IN, along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Becky Fabian, brothers Ray, Miles, John, Dale, and sisters Florence, Madonna, Josephine, Eva, Glea, Bernice and Beth.
Cremation was handled by National Cremation Society, N Ft Myers, FL. Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Star Press on June 27, 2019