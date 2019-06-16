|
|
Virgil L. Hughes Jr.
Muncie - MUNCIE - Virgil Lewis Hughes, Jr., 74 passed away on June 12, 2019, at his home in Muncie, Indiana following a 20-year battle with Parkinsons disease.
Virgil was born in New Castle, Indiana on November 14, 1944 to Virgil Lewis Hughes and Vesta Hughes. He was the seventh of eight children and is preceded in death by both of his parents and four of his siblings. He graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1963.
Virgil became a Christian in 1971. His faith was unwavering in the face of many challenges. He was an active member of his church, Calvary Christian Center, where he taught 5th/6th grade Sunday School for over 25 years. Virgil owned a construction company in Muncie for over 40 years and had a passion for excellence in his work. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved fishing and hunting. His favorite fishing location was Three Rivers, Michigan, where he cultivated many fond memories with his family. He faithfully attended Muncie Central basketball games; his blood ran purple! He was devoted to his family and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, whether it was playing pool, attending sporting events, eating ice cream, sharing spiritual wisdom, or teaching them painting and carpentry skills.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Lou (Conatser) Hughes, his six children and their spouses (each of whom he referred to as his favorite!): Sarah Ann (Hughes) Freeman & Timothy Freeman, Lisa Marie (Hughes) Yancey & David Yancey, Virgil LEWIS Hughes III & Katharine (MacHarg) Hughes, Joy Elaine (Hughes) Brown & Jacob Brown, Adam LEWIS Hughes & Kyra Kempher, and John LEWIS Hughes & Ashlee (Miller) Hughes.
His 21 grandchildren: Scott Timothy Freeman & Rebecca (Fochtman) Freeman, Steven Wayne Freeman & Karly (Burke) Freeman, Nicholas LEWIS Freeman & Rachel (Bartow) Freeman, Ali Marie (Yancey) Abel & Ross Abel, Alexis Ann (Freeman) Abraham & Moses Abraham, Sommer Elaine (Freeman) Kates & Greg Kates, Paige Marie Yancey, Alec David Yancey, Jackson LEWIS Brown, Malia Lynn Brown, Audrina Mary Hughes, Beckham LEWIS Brown, Cameron Alexander Hughes, Sibby Louise Brown, and baby girl Hughes.
His 11 great grandchildren: Eli Ojodomo Abraham, Luke Wayne Freeman, Porter LEWIS Freeman, Mia Louise Abel, Dean Michael Kates, Lynleigh Elsa Freeman, Zola Iganya Abraham, Ella Mae Freeman, Mabel Lynn Freeman, Nola George Abel and baby girl Kates.
This list of grandchildren and great-grandchildren is sure to expand; Virgil loved his large, exuberant family and was proud to see it grow.
Funeral services will be held on Monday June 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Parson Mortuary with Pastor Ty Thompson officiating. Friends may call from 11:00 until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions can be made to Fishing Has No Boundries, c/o Steve or Mary Linder P.O. Box 325 Battle Ground, Indiana 47920.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 16, 2019